YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $52.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE YETI opened at $71.29 on Friday. YETI has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $74.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,938 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in YETI by 27.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

