Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,323,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,908,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $373,405.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yext by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

