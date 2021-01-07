Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shot up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.32. 531,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 567,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAO. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on Youdao in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Get Youdao alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of -0.36.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Youdao by 397.7% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 76.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 13.7% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,388,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.