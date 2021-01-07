Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Gap Down to $790.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $790.00, but opened at $758.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $804.38, with a volume of 1,751 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £193.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 760.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 675.12.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

