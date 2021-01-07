Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $225.74. 814,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.39. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

