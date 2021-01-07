Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post sales of $28.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $28.90 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $23.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $122.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $123.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $108.40 million, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.90. 705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,342. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $254.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 108,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FS Bancorp by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.