Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce sales of $21.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $22.16 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $20.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $69.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $70.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.70 billion to $75.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PepsiCo.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $142.56. The stock had a trading volume of 231,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,117. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

