Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to announce sales of $13.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.63 billion and the lowest is $13.28 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $17.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $56.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.68 billion to $58.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

