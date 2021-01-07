Zacks: Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $3.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce $3.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $14.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.25.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $238.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.12. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.