Zacks: Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CVGW. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $75.80 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

