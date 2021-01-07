Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $652.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report $652.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $657.60 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $693.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $146.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 276.18 and a beta of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

