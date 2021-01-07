Zacks: Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce sales of $88.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.80 million and the highest is $91.10 million. Freshpet posted sales of $65.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $322.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $325.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $412.12 million, with estimates ranging from $402.70 million to $423.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.83. 233,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.39 and a beta of 0.87.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

