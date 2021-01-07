Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,728,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $163.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.