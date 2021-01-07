Zacks: Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

