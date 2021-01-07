Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.93 Million

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post sales of $75.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $193.75 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $72.20 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 492,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 110,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 515.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

