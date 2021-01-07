Zacks: Analysts Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report sales of $19.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.49 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $18.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $74.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.16 billion to $76.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $77.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.65 billion to $80.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $140.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

