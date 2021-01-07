Zacks: Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report sales of $17.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 357.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $105.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. TheStreet cut Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of TBIO opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after purchasing an additional 930,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,563,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

