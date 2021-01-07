Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $805.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.00 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. 140166 upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $51.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $67.59.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

