Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cubic posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at $143,000.

Cubic stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

