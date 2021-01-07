Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $19.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.70 million and the highest is $19.80 million. First Bank reported sales of $17.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $74.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $75.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.35 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $76.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,387. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

