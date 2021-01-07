Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post $3.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $10.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share.

GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $283,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after buying an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,247 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.13. 5,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,213. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $143.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

