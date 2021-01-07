Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $294.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.10 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $315.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $219.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,010. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.72. ICU Medical has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,277 shares of company stock worth $12,516,540. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,038,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

