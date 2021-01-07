Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.38 Million

Brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $129.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $125.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $558.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $560.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $579.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $590.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE:SJW traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 56,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SJW Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SJW Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

