Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce sales of $4.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the lowest is $4.85 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lear by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Lear by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA traded up $4.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.40. 450,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,713. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $170.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

