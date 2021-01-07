Zacks: Brokerages Expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVX. BidaskClub lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveXLive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,735. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $268.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

