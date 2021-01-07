Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $65.22 on Monday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.