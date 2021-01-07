Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) to Sell

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACEL. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $970.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.