Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Hold

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

DSPG stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.60 million, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $78,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DSP Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

