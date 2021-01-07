Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Sell

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

GWPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.22. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 2.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,425.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,832 shares of company stock worth $9,901,832. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 89,970 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,780,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after buying an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

