Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Hold

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LMNL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

