Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) to Sell

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

NGHC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. National General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. National General has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National General will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of National General stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National General during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National General by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 54,443 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in National General by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

