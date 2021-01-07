Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 141.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 112,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

