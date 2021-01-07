Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Hold

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

