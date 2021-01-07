Zacks Investment Research Downgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Sell

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,126. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

