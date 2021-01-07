Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Sell

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Smart Sand stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

