Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Sell

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Soliton stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Soliton has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.06.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Soliton will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Soliton by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Soliton by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 52.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

