Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to Hold

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter worth about $456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 41.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter worth about $3,152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 5.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Standex International by 51.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

