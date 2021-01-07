Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Tenaris stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

