Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Sell

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VLDR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $15,978,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

