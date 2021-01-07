Zacks Investment Research Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.
Shares of CDXS opened at $21.51 on Monday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.17.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 330.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 59.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.