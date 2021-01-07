Zacks Investment Research Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of CDXS opened at $21.51 on Monday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 330.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 59.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

