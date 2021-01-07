Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources Inc. is oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production and development of natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast region located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. It also has properties primarily located in Montana, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Denbury Resources Inc is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 4.09.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $2,869,204.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

