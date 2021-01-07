Zacks Investment Research Lowers DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get DZS alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $342.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.33. DZS has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DZS by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.