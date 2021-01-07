Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $35.22 on Monday. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $451.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

