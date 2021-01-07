Zacks Investment Research Lowers Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

FLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $3.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.05. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,059 shares in the company, valued at $24,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

