Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Hold

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 319,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.