Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

KLIC stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $759,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 719,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

