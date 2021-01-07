Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) to Buy

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $413.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $376.98 on Tuesday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $247.60 and a 52-week high of $383.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

