Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to “Hold”

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEGA. Barclays increased their target price on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.83 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $140.89.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,982 shares of company stock worth $2,238,313. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

