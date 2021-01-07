Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to “Buy”

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,032 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 748.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 516,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 30.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after buying an additional 431,546 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,995,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

