Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 8%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.23 and last traded at $139.82. Approximately 321,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 277,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zai Lab by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Zai Lab by 69.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Zai Lab by 381.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zai Lab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.